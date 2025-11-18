Providence Oregon Announces More Job Cuts

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

Providence Oregon, a major health system in the state, said Tuesday it has eliminated more than 150 additional jobs in its latest round of cuts.

In recent months, Providence said it would shutter several Occupational Health Clinics, a Portland-area pediatric intensive care unit as well as a maternity labor and delivery unit on the coast. Prior to Tuesday, it had in that span laid off more than 250 people.

In a note to staff, Providence Oregon CEO Jennifer Burrows said the new layoffs included caregivers jobs, but mostly involved non-clinical positions. “We’re supporting all those affected and helping them transition into different roles where possible,” she wrote. “However, we know that some will be leaving Providence.”

The reductions, she said, reflect Providence’s need to focus on financial stability and workforce challenges which have been intensified by recent policy changes and regulatory pressures. All health systems have been facing strain lately, she said.

Losses for Providence, which runs eight hospitals and numerous clinics throughout the state, as well as an insurance plan, in Oregon eclipsed a quarter billion dollars in the first three months of 2025, a period that coincided with a large labor strike.

Its financial results improved somewhat in the ensuing months, however. And more broadly, hospitals do appear to be adapting to rising costs. According to a recently-released Oregon Health Authority analysis, after a period of collective losses, Oregon’s hospitals have generally increased revenue and lowered expenses. In the second quarter of this year, collectively speaking, acute care hospitals in the state found their way back into the black.

Providence Oregon is part of Renton, WA based Providence Health & Services. The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that Providence Swedish, a health system in that area, would also be cutting jobs.