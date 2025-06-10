Lights May Soon Grace the Grant Bowl

Grant High School is the only 6A school in the state that doesn’t have an athletic field with lights. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning could change that, drawing to a close a years-long saga to raise money for the project and approve it.

That’s because a Portland Permitting & Development staff report and recommendation to the land use hearing officer suggests approving criteria to install new lights at Grant Bowl.

The lack of lights at the bowl has meant games must be played in daylight and students commute long distances to practices during shorter winter months. For supporters of lights at the Grant Bowl, the staff recommendation ahead of the hearing brought widespread relief.

“[This] means students won’t have to choose between going to class and participating in the activities that keep them connected to school,” says Virginia La Forte, a co-founder of the Grant Bowl Community Coalition, which has been raising funds for the projects. (She’s also poised to secure a School Board seat.)

The report, written by staff member Andrew Guliza, outlines some of the reservations from neighbors that have delayed the project’s progress. Neighbors have expressed concerns about increased traffic in the region, noise, and safety.

The report recommends approval with conditions. Those include limiting the use of speakers after 7 pm and shutting off lights by 10 pm (9:30 pm for non-school-related use). Other conditions require janitorial staff to maintain cleanliness in the area and ask Portland Public Schools to meet with the Grant Park Neighborhood Association “to discuss the safety of the transportation system in the area.”

“With the conditions of approval listed below, staff finds the proposed lights would support the intended use and character of the public park without imposing significant impacts on neighborhood livability,” the report reads. “The transportation system and other public services are found to be adequate to support the proposal.”

Also part of the recommendation is an adjustment to the light poles that will increase them from 50 feet to 80 feet, which city staff note is not expected to have an impact on the aesthetics of the area.

La Forte is pleased. “Bringing permanent field lighting to the Grant Bowl has been a powerful way to build community,” she tells WW. “It’s not just about lights—it’s about giving students a place to thrive and creating opportunities for neighbors to connect in person.”