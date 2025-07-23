Secretary of State Refers 53 Preschool Providers to Oregon Department of Justice, Citing Fraud Risk

Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read has referred 53 provider names to the Oregon Department of Justice for a potential fraud investigation, he told WW this afternoon.

The SOS’s audit division released an investigation on Preschool Promise, or PSP, Wednesday morning. That program provides preschool to children ages 3 to 5 whose families are at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, with certain exceptions. The investigation found that between 2021 and 2024, largely under the oversight of the Oregon Department of Education, PSP issued about $1.4 million in wasteful awards to providers with chronically low enrollment—sometimes as few as one or two children.

Read tells WW that auditors confirmed one fraud risk: 53 providers who received Paycheck Protection Program loans from the federal government, meant to cushion small businesses economically during the pandemic, while simultaneously receiving PSP funds. The SOS did not do a detailed review of providers to identify if they had requested more funding from PPP and PSP than their actual expenditures. “However, there is a risk that providers could have received duplicative payments that covered the same expenses during the same time period,” the investigation read.

State law requires the secretary of state notify law enforcement if it determines that there may be potential fraud or other criminal activity. In this case, Read referred the matter to the Department of Justice, overseen by Attorney General Dan Rayfield. (The investigation, released Wednesday morning, says the matter has also been referred to the Office of Inspector General at the U.S. Small Business Administration.)

“For some providers, PSP covers all of their fixed costs and the risk of fraud related to payments from PPP is higher,” the investigation reads. “For other grantees, PSP is a small portion of their total funding and the risk is lower.”

Read says it will be up to the DOJ to dig into other possible fraud outlined in the investigation, including allegations that a few providers collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for serving just one or two children, significantly lower than their number of allocated seats. In a couple instances outlined in the report, the SOS did not have enough data to determine if there was fraud occurring.

Read confirmed SOS filed its findings with the DOJ several weeks ago. He emphasized that his division’s responsibility is to flag concerns and make recommendations, but that implementation is up to other bodies, including the Department of Early Learning and Care, which currently oversees PSP.

Legislators and the governor, Read says, can use information unearthed from the SOS investigation to determine if there should be consequences for how ODE administered the program, he adds.

“If there were efforts [to hold ODE accountable] that would not be us,” Read says. “Our goal is to do this analysis, to distribute this letter, to talk about the recommendations, and make clear what’s at stake. We very much want [DELC] to implement those recommendations. Other [accountability] efforts are for others to make.”