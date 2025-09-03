Portland Public Schools Weighs Artificial Intelligence Policy

Portland Public Schools folded some guidance on artificial intelligence into its district technology policy for students and staff over the summer, though some district officials say the work is far from complete.

The guidelines permit certain district-approved AI tools “to help with administrative tasks, lesson planning, and personalized learning” but require staff to review AI-generated content, check accuracy, and take personal responsibility for any content generated.

The new policy also warns against inputting personal student information into tools, and encourages users to think about inherent bias within such systems. But it’s still a far cry from a specific AI policy, which would have to go through the Portland School Board.

Part of the reason is because AI is such an “active landscape,” says Liz Large, a contracted legal adviser for the district. “The policymaking process as it should is deliberative and takes time,” Large says. “This was the first shot at it…there’s a lot of work [to do].”

PPS, like many school districts nationwide, is continuing to explore how to fold artificial intelligence into learning, but not without controversy. AsThe Oregonian reported in August, the district is entering a partnership with Lumi Story AI, a chatbot that helps older students craft their own stories with a focus on comics and graphic novels (the pilot is offered at some middle and high schools).

There’s also concern from the Portland Association of Teachers. “PAT believes students learn best from humans, instead of AI,” PAT president Angela Bonilla said in an Aug. 26 video. “PAT believes that students deserve to learn the truth from humans and adults they trust and care about.”