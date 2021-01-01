Shortly after midnight on Dec. 31, many Oregonians received a push notification on their phones proclaiming great news to open the year: The Oregon Health Authority had released an app that would warn people if they were exposed to a COVID-19 outbreak.

"Exposure Notifications Available," the push notification said. "Get notified of possible exposure to COVID-19 by Oregon Health Authority."

It was a false alarm. The contact-tracing app isn’t ready.

And state health officials spent the first day of 2021 apologizing for the accidental launch, 10 months into the pandemic.

“The OR Exposure Notification Application, also known as OR Notify, was released earlier than anticipated,” OHA said in a statement today. “Apple inadvertently turned the application on and will be turning it off. We apologize for the error.”

The app uses the location trackers in people’s cellphones and matches them to locations traced to recent positive COVID-19 tests. The program just finished a test run at Oregon State University.

“System users will receive confidential alerts if they were in contact for a sustained period of time with another participant who has tested positive for COVID-19,” OSU explained in November . “Participants also can quickly and anonymously alert other users if they test positive.”

The mix-up appears to have occurred because the OSU test of the app ended yesterday. But health officials say the university is still examining the results of the pilot project to decide if the app is ready for use by the general public.