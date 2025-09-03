State Defers Action on Ross Island Penalty

Former Ross Island Sand & Gravel Co. Drymix Concrete Plant, between Willamette River and Springwater Corridor, with Tilikum Crossing and Willamette River in background

This story was produced by the Oregon Journalism Project, a nonprofit newsroom covering the state.

The Oregon Department of State Lands was scheduled to resolve a proposed $2.9 million fine against Ross Island Sand & Gravel on Aug. 20 for the company’s failure to comply with the terms of its agreement with the state to reclaim riverbed and uplands affected by 75 years of mining the Willamette River.

But at a long-delayed hearing, the state said it wants to pause enforcement to add to previous allegations of noncompliance.

“The agency is withdrawing the enforcement documents in this case to allow it to reissue new documents that include additional violations and civil penalties that have accrued to date,” DSL spokeswoman Alyssa Rash says. “We are committed to holding RISG accountable for the reclamation of the lagoon and are using the legal tools available to ensure that happens.”

Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority on Aug. 19 lifted a health advisory related to the toxic algal bloom emanating from the Ross Island Lagoon that first led the agency to close the river between Ross Island and Kelley Point Park to recreational use on Aug. 3 and again on Aug. 10.

Some environmentalists hope to open the lagoon to the river’s flow to fix the stagnant conditions that promote the growth of the toxic cyanobacterial blooms.