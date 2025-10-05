California National Guard Members Arrive in Portland

A protester stands on a pole to gaze into the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement compound on Sept. 19.

Members of the California National Guard touched down in Portland this morning at the direction of the Trump administration, Gov. Tina Kotek confirmed today. The deployment comes just one day after a federal judge ruled in Oregon’s favor by blocking the president’s deployment of the Oregon National Guard.

The move shows Trump’s determination to station troops at the South Portland office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a site of small-scale protests. His latest gambit appears intended to circumvent a temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut issued Saturday, which blocked the deployment of 200 Oregon National Guard members to Portland.

Trump has falsely characterized the city as a “war-ravaged” place in need of federal intervention. In federal court, the administration argued that leftist protesters were preventing immigration agents from carrying out their duties, a characterization Immergut said didn’t match the facts on the ground.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom posted on X Sunday morning that California would sue over the Oregon deployment.

“BREAKING: We’re suing Donald Trump. His deployment of the California National Guard to Oregon isn’t about crime. It’s about power,” Newsom wrote. “He is using our military as political pawns to build up his own ego.It’s appalling. It’s un-American. And it must stop.”

In a statement, Gov. Tina Kotek, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson and Attorney General Dan Rayfield said they’d received no notice from the Trump administration about the deployment of another state’s troops to Oregon.

“My administration is aware that 101 federalized California National Guard members arrived in Oregon last night via plane, and it is our understanding that there are more on the way today,” Kotek said. “We have received no official notification or correspondence from the federal government regarding this action by the President. This action appears to intentionally circumvent yesterday’s ruling by a federal judge.”

It was not immediately what legal recourse, if any, the state has to fight the deployment. Rayfield’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.