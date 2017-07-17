Neahkahnie Mountain Loop Is Maybe the Oregon Coast's Most Scenic Overlook Trail

Once you clear the first leg, you'll head out of the forest into a golden-brown swath of open field that intermittently serves as grounds for local elk herds. As you approach the highway, take the fork to the right. After a muddy interlude, you'll find yourself with a striking view of the Devil's Cauldron, a cove behind a sea stack that churns aquamarine and teal on clear days. Sit on the bench and have a snack: This is your last rest until you make it to the top of Neahkahnie.