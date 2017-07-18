Nestucca River Road is one of Oregon's best-loved bike routes. It starts as Meadowlake Road in the wine country town of Carlton and winds through the mountains, passing along the titular river, several camping areas and McGuire Reservoir, which is managed by the city of McMinnville. After about four hours of riding, you emerge from the forest in the farm town of Blaine. From there, it's another hour to the town of Beaver, where you join U.S. Highway 101. From there, you can go south to Pacific City or north toward Sand Lake, Tillamook and Cape Lookout.