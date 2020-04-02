After the typical Oregon winter, attending the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival in Woodburn can feel like walking into a Technicolor Oz. But the public won't get that chance: The coronavirus outbreak has forced organizers to call off the event for the first time in its 35-year history.
But there is still a way to bring at least a small part of the festival to someone who needs a bit of beauty to brighten their mood.
For $15, you can send tulips or daffodils to local assisted-living centers and senior homes. The fee will help Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm recover at least some of the money it would've gotten from sales during the six-week festival.
Deliveries are made without any face-to-face contact, as the flowers get left at the facilities' doors. Gifts can be made anonymously or include a personalized note. To place an order, call the farm at 503-634-2243 or visit the website.
As of today, the farm tells Capital Press it has dropped off 2,500 potted plants across the state.
The tulip festival isn't the only event centered on spring blossoms that has been canceled due to the pandemic.
This week, the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce announced it would have to scrap the Rhododendron Festival. Originally scheduled for May 15-17, the state's second-oldest floral fest has only been called off one other time in its 113-year history, during World War II.
And in March, Portland Rose Festival organizers announced the festival would be postponed indefinitely.
