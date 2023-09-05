Saddle Mountain State Natural Area Is Reopening After a Three-Year Closure

Saddle Mountain, the site of one of the best hiking trails in the Oregon Coast Range and a stunning landmark that can be seen all the way from the docks of Astoria, is reopening after three long years.

Today, Oregon State Parks announced that the state natural area would be accessible to the public starting at 9 am on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The area closed like every other single property the agency oversees in March 2020 due to the pandemic—a measure meant to encourage physical distancing. However, unlike other state parks, Saddle Mountain never reopened due to both staffing shortages and critical repairs needed for facilities, which included the restrooms.

Crews have not only installed two new vault toilets; they also have made sizable repairs to the 2.7-mile trail, which gains more than 1,600 feet in elevation, and improved the parking lot. On top of all that, workers hauled all the equipment needed to build a picnic table to the summit, where you now have another option to sit (besides the ground).

Saddle Mountain You'll find a new picnic table at the top of Saddle Mountain. Photo courtesy of Oregon State Parks.

If you decide to visit, bring your own water supply (there is none at the park) and dress for a strenuous trek. Since this is a well-known hike, many people end up exploring at least part of the route, oftentimes in everything from heeled boots to sandals that won’t make summiting any easier.

Those who aren’t in the mood for a butt-punishing 5.4-mile hike, which rises 3,200 feet above sea level, can still get a decent view from a lookout that’s about a quarter-mile from the trailhead.

Oregon State Parks says that visitors may run into rangers and volunteers, who continue to finish up rehabilitation work in the area. Saddle Mountain is open from dawn to dusk, so don’t plan on making a night of it, even if it’s tempting to linger with that view as long as possible.

