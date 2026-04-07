Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s Grolixes

“Grolixes” is a respelling of “grawlix,” the random characters commonly used to censor characters in comic books (for example: “&#@!!”).

It’s also the name of a remarkably tight, charismatic Portland band teetering somewhere on the border of alt-rock and power pop—and one of the most exuberant bands you’ll see live.

“I think our aim is, who can be the funniest while also doing the job the best? That provides a really good atmosphere, for the most part. I think that’s why we love playing as this four-piece so much; it’s just fun,” says lead singer and guitarist Jordan Di Nocenzo.

At a recent performance, for example, the band performed a brief parody of The Tokens’ “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” with the opening chant of “a-wimoweh, a-wimoweh” changed to “Willamette Week, Willamette Week” during their soundcheck.

Di Nocenzo’s voice has an even, well-articulated vocal quality that sounds soft even when he’s yelling. He and drummer John Holsher founded Grolixes in 2016 at Forest Grove High School, and continue as driving forces for the band to this day. (The band took a brief hiatus between 2020 and 2023.)

Holsher is clearly a proficient drummer, but rarely takes the spotlight, often letting the guitars take the lead and comfortably sitting in the pocket. Di Nocenzo and guitarist and singer Calvin Whitney effortlessly complement each other melodically, with their guitars largely defining the band’s unique sound. Bassist and singer Nia Personette is the newest member of the band, having joined after she and Holsher left another local group—Death Parade. It took some convincing, or rather “begging and pleading,” as Holsher says, but once Personette joined the band, her vocals and subtle bass became core elements of the group’s sound.

In 2025, Grolixes released their debut album, Volume One, following it with the single “Randy’s Gonna Make It Fine” in January 2026. They continue to work on singles for this year too, and play everywhere from house venues to Swan Dive or the recently opened all-ages club The Off Beat.

The band spends a few hours a week rehearsing, performing, and recording, but they say the time they spend off the stage is just as important. The band is currently watching The Sopranos together after each rehearsal, a yearlong bonding effort that is nearing its conclusion.

“I think you can really tell when you see a band [that] doesn’t kick it outside of playing shows or rehearsing for two hours [and] they just go their separate way[s],” Holsher says. “We don’t do that, we love each other’s company.”

On April 6, Grolixes released a cover of Jim Croce’s “Dreamin’ Again”; Croce is one of the band’s favorite shared influences. In May, they’ll release an original song titled “Saviour of the Screen,” which is currently a part of their live set. The tune features Holsher’s drums more prominently, contrasting interestingly with a light vocal performance by Di Nocenzo.

These songs are recorded from the ground up with double tracking, as opposed to Volume One, which was largely recorded live in-studio. Their new studio, EXT. 606, allows them to play as long and as loud as they want without worrying about disturbing neighbors.

“The last place we recorded was next to a doughnut shop that didn’t want us to be too loud,” Di Nocenzo said. “We were in a bit of a rock and a doughnut place.”

The group is also booking a tour for August. Given that they’ve almost exclusively performed in Oregon, a chance to see how other areas react to their music is one the group is looking forward to. Though the Portland scene has supported their music for some time, they can only blend in so much in a city dominated by punk and folk.

“People in Portland don’t like dancing,” Holsher says.

“They want to kick around, which is a great thing,” Di Nocenzo adds. “It’s just I think we’re more for ass shaking than we are for fast head banging.”

SEE IT: Grolixes play at Swan Dive, 727 SE Grand Ave., swandivepdx.com. 7:30 pm Friday, April 24. $10.