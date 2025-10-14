Peachy Springs Rolls Out a New Residency

Peach season is past, but Peachy Springs was ripe as ever for her new residency at Show Bar. For $22, Springs gives players two bingo cards (additional ones sold at $5 each) and a couple of hours of some of the raunchiest, sharpest emceeing in town. While the drag performer has performed at bars all over town and recently completed a summer residency at PAM CUT’s Tomorrow Theater, Show Bar’s midsize venue gave Springs enough room to lap around her whole audience without squeezing past anyone or dealing with bar patrons who weren’t in on the fun.

Springs led four rounds split into two sessions, preceded by lip syncs to Cher’s cover of ABBA’s “SOS” and Barbra Streisand’s cover of David Bowie’s “Life on Mars.” Along with obligatory bingo jokes about “O-69” and “B-9,” Springs naturally found more humor on the board. If you’re single, for example, Springs might want to “B-8” with you before she gets her ass “B-10.” She also peppers in trivia about the oldest man she’s ever been with and the age she had her first kiss.

Having played rounds of bingo with Springs at bars like Tough Luck and Paydirt, I thought her Oct. 12 session seemed particularly on point. Perhaps Springs reached a subliminal space of delirium where she was just in her zone—she said she wore a caftan after spending her weekend drinking wine all day in an uncomfortable outfit—but she confessed that though she had been meaner than she should have been at a recent game, she was having a lot more fun tonight. It showed in her crowd work, even as she helped a player who quit because he got too overwhelmed to keep up with his card. Springs could be upset that her random act of kindness has been committed to record, but it showed that this peach’s pit might really be gold.