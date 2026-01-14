Michael Zimmer and Sofia Sullivan’s Sketch Show Dog People Was a Treat for All at Kickstand Comedy

A comedy show inspired by dogs and the people who love them is a risky move ripe for clichés and cheesiness. But from the opening sketch to the last, Michael Zimmer and Sofia Sullivan’s Dog People, “a dog show about people,” deftly avoided those pitfalls. After a sold-out run last fall, the duo brought back their hourlong multimedia experience for a two-show run at Kickstand Comedy, performed to a packed house both nights. A portion of the show’s proceeds were donated to One Tail at a Time, a Portland nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and fostering higher-risk dogs and the occasional cat, even a pig.

Prerecorded audio and video clips were peppered throughout sketches to offer backdrops like dog parks, talk shows, and behind-the-scenes moments at Walt Disney’s studio. One sketch asked what it would be like if dogs could turn into people, while another pondered what would happen if a pet medium saw more than just animals on the other side. Every sketch included some nod toward dogs that would be funny to most folks, but really felt like one big inside joke for dog people. Who else but pet parents could find humor in a bit about anal gland expression?

As at times a too-grouchy cynic, I found myself caught off guard at multiple points throughout the show, busting up at some of the visuals and punchlines like fun-poking at Labradoodles and Dave Matthews fans. While occasionally a moment went on a little long, the show was the perfect length, and overall the jokes were smart and surprising. Zimmer and Sullivan proved to be versatile, strong actors, each possessing star-quality stage presence. I’m hesitant to compare the show to Portlandia (especially because it isn’t set here), but directed by former Live Wire! announcer (and Portlandia actor) Jason Rouse, Dog People was sparkly and refreshing. Yes it was. Yes it was!