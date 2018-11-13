If you make edibles, tinctures or salves on a regular basis, the MagicalButter machine is an investment I can't recommend enough. But if you're a first-timer and don't want to sink the cash in one quite yet, you can manage an actionable infusion using a Crock-Pot or slow cooker instead of the MBM. When using a Crock-Pot, you'll need to grind your flower ahead of time. After making a fine chaff of your decarbed weed, combine your liquefied coconut oil and powdered sunflower lecithin. Stir until the powder dissolves. Next, add your ground, decarboxylated flower to the oil-lecithin mixture. Turn on your Crock-Pot and monitor the temperature with a meat thermometer. Stir occasionally and, after 2 hours at 160 F, strain out the plant material using cheesecloth or an extraction mesh.