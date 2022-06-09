Get Through this Summer Bucket List? We Salute You.

Presented by: Pelican Brewing Company

Was there ever a summer you were more excited for? After a brutally wet spring, years of isolation and then riding (or avoiding!) the recent Covid surges, this summer is our payoff, and we’re planning to maximize it. Below you’ll find what we deem to be the summer bucket list for Oregon, with detailed recommendations and tips. Plus, our friends at Pelican Brewing provided some beverage suggestions to round out a true Oregon experience for many of these .

For you long-time Portlanders, it’s likely that you’ve already got some of these activities top of mind. For newbies: trust us, this is the list. Bookmark this page, save it for summers to come - if you get through all ten items in one season, we salute.

1 - Submerge yourself in a lake. Whether you want a classic mountain view like Lost Lake, or prefer something more off the beaten path - an Oregon summer is not complete without a lake plunge. Our recommendation: Buck Lake in Mount Hood National Forest, 68 miles from Portland. Pelican’s Beak Breaker IPA is the perfect companion for a day at the lake - submerge yourself in the punchy hop aroma, and the 9% ABV to truly feel like you’re away from it all.

2 - Hike to an epic view. So. Many. Hikes. Our recommendation: Neahkahnie Mountain in Oswald West State Park (just 30 min south of Cannon Beach) offers one of the highest viewpoints in the coastal range - with an incredible panoramic view of the oast at the top. You’ll want to soak up the views for more than a minute, so bring along a refreshing brew like a Head out Hefe - with light malt sweetness and juicy hop character, to celebrate the climb.

3 - Try a new water sport. Waterskiing, kayaking, windsurfing, sailing - anything counts. Our recommendation: stand up paddle boarding on Scappoose Bay. Rentals could not be easier with Next Adventure’s paddle sports center, right on the water. If you’re thirsty for a brew, you’ll want something clean, bright and light - like a Pelican Paddleback.

4 - Attend a rodeo. Summer is rodeo season, and if you have yet to head west of the cascades for some barrel-racing, fried dough, and wagon rides - you’re missing out on a huge part of Oregon’s summer culture. Our recommendation: Molalla Rodeo for a big time rodeo with a small town feel happening Jul 1 - 4 this year.

5 - Wake up on the coast. No better summer vacation than the Oregon coast. We recommend heading south on the coast to Pacific City. Stay at Hart’s Camp for a unique airstream experience or Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa for a truly luxury weekend away. Hot tip: grab Kiwanda Cream Ale with your feet in the sand at Pelican’s iconic beachfront brewery in Pacific City.

6 - Head to a festival. Events, festivals, and concerts are back. If you’ve been timid to attend large gatherings, the summer may be the perfect time to consider re-entry. Some of Oregon’s most legendary festivals are back after a long hiatus: Oregon Country Fair, Pickathon, Oregon Jamboree, and Northwest String Summit are just a few of the iconic festivals serving summer vibes.

7 - Enjoy a flight of beer at an Oregon Brewery. We doubt this will be hard to cross off the list. Our recommendation is to try out the new Pelican Brewery location - just opened at Siletz Bay, sure to have epic views and top notch food and brews.

8 - Leave the city by bike. One of the best things about cycling in Portland is how quickly you can get to a scenic area. We can’t pick just one, but a good choice is heading north - there’s miles of bike lane right along the Columbia River. This map shows a great ride that takes you from Kenton, by Smith and Bybee lakes up to Kelley Point. Bring a picnic lunch - or at a minimum, a hydrating beverage that also feels special. Pelican has recently launched Sparkle Hops: a non-alcoholic, hops infused sparkling water perfect for activities like this.

9 - Trek to a hot spring. We mean heading beyond the cascade crest, to lesser traveled hot springs in the desert - with a rustic setting and great view of the stars. There are plenty to choose from. One crowd pleaser: Crystal Crane Hot Springs in Burns offers both private tubs and an open-hot pond.

10 - Take a Farm Tour. You don’t have to get that far outside Portland to find incredible farms producing flowers, fruit, veggies and more. With just a bit of research, you can find farms close together in Wilsonville, Molalla and more offering an afternoon of fresh bounty collection. Our recc is to hit the Hood River Fruit Loop. To really close the fruity loop on this bucket list activity - we recommend Pelican’s Raspberried at Sea -made with an abundance of Oregon raspberries.



