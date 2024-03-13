When Spot Makes a Spot: Our Tips for Cleaning on the Fly

Your boss is taking a trip to Europe for their kids’ spring break, and you have dutifully accepted the responsibility of taking care of their lovely home, their aging cat, and their very large dog. Upon entering the home, you quickly remember that they have a nice house, filled with nice things. You begin to eye your shoes and wonder how and when they had gotten so muddy. Just as you make a mental note to take them off, you notice something on the very nice rug.

It appears that the aforementioned large dog has left you a gift on the fancy rug that is equal parts horrifying and large. You take a deep breath and crouch down to take off your shoes, placing your full cup of coffee on the dining room table— You’ll soon realize this was a rookie mistake.

We’ll spare the details - but within minutes you’re staring at a rug stained with mud, poop and coffee. As the panic sets in and you begin to wonder if you can somehow be fired for a house-sitting offense such as this one—you recall a helpful how-to article that you read in Willamette Week about Portland’s Renaissance Rug Cleaning.

It was full of quick tips and tricks for DIY rug cleaning, including directions for how to remove specific stains, like pet stains (check), coffee stains (check), and mud (check). Here’s what you remember…

Renaissance Rug’s Spot Cleaning Guide

Identify the type of stain you’re working with. You’ve got your water-based stains (coffee/tea/red wine), oil-based stains (grease/makeup), protein-based stains (blood/animal stains), synthetic-based stains (inks/dyes), and organic-based stains (mud/rust). So, in our case, we’re dealing with a protein-based stain, two water-based stains, and an organic-based stain—and there’sthere are specific protocols for each type. Luckily, Renaissance Rugs’ Spot Cleaning Guide gives you nine easy steps for how to clean your rug. But here’s where they go above and beyond. The online guide goes on to list 35 different potential stains—everything from chocolate to eggs to nail polish to crayons—and then follows it up with exactly which of the 9 aforementioned steps you should use, depending on the stain. It’s super specific, ridiculously helpful, advice tailored to each type of stain, coming at you from people who actually clean rugs for a living. (In other words, you should have this page bookmarked and trust it more than Google). But, here’s the gist: You need to act fast, and follow advice from professionals like Renaissance Rugs to ensure the stain doesn’t get worse. Blot up the spill immediately, don’t rub, scrub, or brush. Remove any solids with a plastic spoon or credit card. Use the correct spotting solution—Renaissance Rugs sells their own ($17), but they also provide step-by-step instructions on their site for how to make your own DIY spotting solution—and pre-test it on the back of your rug. Don’t over-wet; it can cause the stain to spread. Less is more. Use patience. Rinse out any chemicals; aka if you used a spot solution. Dry the spot thoroughly. Many permanent stains Renaissance Rugs Cleaning sees on their clients’ rugs are a combination of inappropriate spot-cleaning products and methods performed by well-meaning rug owners. But, if you follow their guide, you should be A-OK. And when in doubt, contact your local area rug cleaning specialist, like, ahem, Renaissance Rugs, for assistance. Oh! And here are a few additional things, other than the perfect spot cleaning regime, that might come in handy: A good vacuum; Renaissance Rugs Cleaning has a whole online guide on how to choose the right vacuum for your rug (see renaissancerugportland.com). Rug pads: Waterproof or pet-proof pads protect hardwood floors. And lastly, it might be too late if you’re reading this post-buying-a-rug, but wool rugs are the easiest-to-clean for pet owners. Just a PSA.

If all else fails, and you can't get that tough stain out on your own – Head on over to Renaissance Rugs Cleaning at 1926 SE 10th Ave.. They'll help you get that rug cleaned up before your boss's inevitable return.