Explore Your Own Backyard on Amtrak Cascades

Sponsored Content Presented by Amtrak Cascades

Whether you’re chauffeuring your mom and kids to a family reunion in Albany, driving to Salem to satisfy an In-N-Out craving, or crammed in the back seat alongside all your college buddies for a weekend trip back to Eugene—if you drive, the same struggles endure.

Every car needs a driver. Chances are, if you’re not squished in the back, that’s you. Driving can be stressful. Isn’t the point of a mini vacay to relax? And you know what’s even more stressful than driving? Finding parking. Even though you’re carpooling, traveling by car is not the most eco-friendly option. Oh, and let’s not forget paying for gas. And for parking. And stopping whenever someone has to, uh, go potty… Chances are you’ll be sitting in the I-5′s infamous gridlocked traffic. Especially if you’re leaving after work.

Why not take the train? Amtrak Cascades travels from Portland to all your favorite close-to-home cities like Oregon City, Salem, Albany, and Eugene. And, this specific route earned a well-deserved spot in National Geographic’s list of 5 car-free train trips.

You won’t have to worry about parking at all. You’ll be traveling more sustainably. Everyone gets to be a passenger princess. Still not convinced? Well, we went ahead and made it even easier by planning these mini-trips for you. You’re welcome.

FAMILY REUNION IN ALBANY

Train travel is perfect for families. Amtrak Cascades offers six daily round trips between Seattle and Portland, for a total of twelve trains. That means you’ll have multiple chances to make it to your family reunion in Albany even when you have to backtrack to grab the shoes your son forgot at home. At least his ticket was affordable, since kids ages 2-12 ride Amtrak Cascades for discounted prices. Plus, your family members over 65 are eligible to receive a 10% discount on most rail fares.

After an hour and 45 minutes spent relaxing, napping, snacking, chatting, and enjoying the views of the PNW, you and your family have made it to Albany. You didn’t end up having to reschedule so you still have time to visit the Historic Carousel & Museum, just an 18-minute walk from the Albany train station, before heading to your highly anticipated (read: dreaded) reunion.

A DAY TRIP TO SALEM

Ease and affordability aside, traveling by train is chic. Sure, you and your traveling partner could drive to In-N-Out, wait in that ridiculously long line, get your food, and then drive back to Portland. But why not take the train to Salem and make a day of it? Hear us out: you can bring your bikes on board, and there’s free WiFi and snacks to purchase. The bistro features Pacific Northwest cuisine whenever possible, such as Bob’s Red Mill oatmeal, Tim’s Cascade chips and Deschutes Black Butte Porter.

If you book a date outside of peak travel periods, like on a weekday morning, or afternoon, you’ll also get a discount. So embark on a midweek date of bike riding, Goodwill bin hunting, In-N-Out eating, and train traveling with your partner. Trust us, you won’t regret it.

VISITING YOUR ALMA MATER

For a big group trip from Portland to Eugene with all your college buddies, taking the train is hands-down the best option. First of all, Amtrak Cascades offers Share Fare discounts for large groups: perfect for communal travelers across all walks of life.

Second, you can pass the time with a little on-board pregaming sesh. Amtrak offers a selection of wines, beers, ciders, and spirits––and they even sell playing cards. But, perhaps most importantly, you can relive your college days in Eugene, including late nights spent at Rennie’s and Max’s, without ever having to worry about who’s driving home.

Suffice to say, Amtrak Cascades should be your go-to for traveling between Portland, Oregon City, Salem, Albany, and Eugene.

To learn more, and plan your Amtrak Cascades trips now, head to https://amtrakoregon.com/.