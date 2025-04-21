Green Living Guide: Do Good List

You give what you get. That philosophy has never been more applicable than when it comes to making our city a better place. At Willamette Week, we love the news. But we also love making it easy for our readers to find local businesses set on improving Portland. Below you’ll find establishments that are part of our Do Good roundup; lend your time or money to any of them and know you’re making our city a better place.

→ Help Black Portlanders Keep Their Homes

Taking Ownership’s mission is to ensure Black Portlanders can stay and thrive in their homes. They bring together a community of contractors, neighbors, and businesses to repair Black-owned homes at no cost to the owners, and provide financial assistance to Black-owned small businesses. Taking Ownership aims to mitigate Portland’s racist history by enabling Black Portlanders to live safely, generate wealth, age in their communities, and benefit from surrounding gentrification. Their model leverages community volunteers and partnerships to create tangible results and healing for the Black community!

takingownershippdx.org| 503- 807-2665

→ Provide Medicare Assistance

Opens in new window SHIBA

The Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program is a statewide network of certified counselors who volunteer to educate and advocate for people of all ages who have Medicare. Information and counseling services provided through SHIBA are free and confidential.

SHIBA’s success is built on a statewide network of certified Medicare counselors who volunteer their time. SHIBA counselors complete an online training program and a 10-hour internship as part of their certification. Once training is complete, volunteers can choose their schedule and whether they want to help Medicare beneficiaries in person or remotely by telephone or computer.

More about SHIBA:

Counselors gain valuable knowledge and skills and make a real difference in people’s lives. SHIBA volunteers help individuals understand their Medicare insurance choices and their rights by offering one-on-one counseling, classes, and referrals. They also educate people

about how to prevent Medicare fraud, errors, and abuse. Call Multnomah County SHIBA at 503-988-3646 to learn more about becoming a certified SHIBA counselor or to request a free SHIBA Medicare counseling appointment. Their offices are open Monday–Friday, 9 am–5 pm.

→ Support a Cornerstone of Portland’s Health Industry

For more than 40 years, Cascadia Health has been the largest community behavioral health organization in Oregon. Today, Cascadia Health serves over 18,000 individuals and families each year through an array of integrated and trauma-informed services, including mental health, addiction medicine, primary care, housing, peer support, skills training, 24-hour crisis services, and more, all regardless of an individual’s ability to pay.

Cascadia operates four health clinics, a mental health urgent walk-in clinic, two respite centers, and over 800 units of housing, including independent, supportive, and affordable housing, plus licensed residential programs. Cascadia also offers community support and services through our Housing and Street Outreach Teams, Supported Employment, and Wellness Program.

More about Cascadia Health:

Cascadia Health envisions a community where everyone benefits from Whole Health, experiences wellbeing, and has a self-directed, connected life. By supporting Cascadia Health, you join others in honoring the value and resilience of those who struggle with mental health, addiction, and houselessness. You help build a whole community.

cascadiahealth.org| (503) 674-7777 | Multiple locations across Portland

→ Take a Conscientious Trip to the Oregon Coast

It’s easier than ever to do good when you travel to the Oregon Coast. Calculate the carbon impact of your trip, then choose to mitigate some of the impact of your travels by donating to capture carbon and improve our environment. Plan an overnight stay at a Kind Traveler property, where the Every Stay Gives Back program lets you give back to local nonprofits working towards a healthy and sustainable future for the Coast. Or, roll up your sleeves and volunteer to maintain a trail, participate in a beach or estuary cleanup, or adopt a mile of the coast.

New this summer: North Coast Express bus shuttle service, weekends from Beaverton Sunset Transit Center to the North Oregon Coast. Wrap up your trip with a visit to one of the many restaurants serving sustainable Oregon Coast seafood for a delicious way to do good.

More about Oregon Coast Visitors Association:

Through innovation, stewardship, and strategic investments, OCVA inspires travel and strengthens collaboration towards a sustainable coastal economy.

visittheoregoncoast.com| fun@thepeoplescoast.com | instagram.com/thepeoplescoast | facebook.com/thepeoplescoast.

→Make More Low-Waste Purchases

Small, everyday actions create a better world. No one believes that more than Way of Being, a BIPOC- and woman-owned business that offers supplies, education, and encouragement to support sustainable, intentional lifestyles. Way of Being is open weekdays, noon–6 pm, and weekends, 11 am–5 pm (closed Tues-Wed).

They know that most people care about the environment and want to do their part, but often feel limited in time and capacity to do so. It’s why they make it easier for community members to use their lifestyles to create meaningful impact without extra effort. That includes offering sustainable and intentionally-sourced alternatives to personal care and home essentials—everything from dish soap and laundry detergent to skin care and toothpaste. You’ll also find plastic-free alternatives to things you normally see made of or packaged in plastic, reusable swaps for disposables, and other essentials made with sustainable materials and nontoxic ingredients.

More about Way of Being:

What sets the shop apart is elevated curation — staff focuses on stocking sustainable products that are actually sustainable and not greenwashed. Products that actually work well and don’t feel like a compromise, and that are beautifully and delightfully designed.

They wanna know: What’s your way of being? Delight in intentional, sustainable living.

wayofbeing.co| 3418 SE Hawthorne Blvd. | hello@wayofbeing.co

→ Achieve Your Renovation Dreams, Sustainably

TaylorSmith Sustainable Construction specializes in new homes, renovations, expansions, energy retrofits, and ADUs. They strive to integrate the most environmentally practical technologies, building science, and materials. Working as a team, their staff addresses design issues in the pre-construction stage to help mitigate constructibility conflicts and waste during the course of the build. Homes built by TaylorSmith Sustainable Construction are not only beautiful, but they are comfortable, healthy and efficient.

More about TaylorSmith Sustainable Construction:

Their homes average 60% energy savings when compared with a standard Oregon home.

taylorsmithsc.com| 6324 NE Davis St.

→ Get Your Caffeine Fix, Sustainably

Started as a wholesale business in 2018, Cunningham Coffee Roasters opened their Hawthorne Blvd Roastery & Tasting Room January 1st, 2024. Using 100% renewable energy, Sean and Melisa Cunningham - with the help from their two sons - roast meticulously sourced coffee onsite and offer guests a free tasting experience to explore a variety of single origin coffee. You won’t find paper or plastic cups at the Tasting Room; guests can select a mug from the community library, bring their own, or borrow from Okapi Reusables - an app based cup rental program.

In addition to roasting on a zero emissions fully electric machine, Cunningham Coffee participates in the Living Income Pricing model which pays farmers based on their livelihood in their area, rather than the cost of production. A portion of all sales at Cunningham goes to 1. Cafe Feminino: a one-of-a-kind ethical sourcing model committed to ending the cycle of poverty affecting women coffee farmers across the world, and 2. the Farmer Impact Fund, which invests in communities by distributing large cash payments directly to producers and cooperatives to fund farm and community projects.

More about Cunningham Coffee Roasters:

Not only is their coffee great, but their store is perfect for one on one discussion with roasters. In fact, they encourage the community to engage, hoping to provide a sense of connection to the farmers they source from. Cunningham Coffee Roasters also composts their grounds and offers $1 off per pound when customers bring their own container for beans, to keep their modest store no-waste.

4411 SE Hawthorne Blvd. | 503-701-7848 | Open roughly four days a week

→ Swap Your Soap, for Good

When you support Camamu Soap, you inadvertently support elementary schools! Camamu donates soaps to local schools for events, helping teachers in their mission to educate what is arguably society’s most valuable resource — children. They also focus on supporting women’s shelters because they know that a warm shower may be a rare comfort, and that a simple bar of soap can offer immense relief.

More about Camamu Soap:

Community members and soap enthusiasts are always welcome to stop into their storefront and breathe the scented air. They are open Tuesday–Friday, 10 am–2 pm, and it’s best to order online and before picking up your purchase.

camamusoap.com| 1229 SE Nehalem St. Unit B

→ Champion for Those Impacted by Climate Change

Community Energy Project (CEP) is a nonprofit organization that partners with low-income communities on the frontlines of climate change to create more resilient, efficient, and healthy homes. They transform homes, share skills and community wisdom, and advocate for energy justice. CEP provides free home services focused on safety, health, and energy efficiency. They offer no-cost workshops and supplies, along with direct home energy upgrades and repairs.

Support in every form is appreciated, whether it’s offered through direct donations, event attendance, or simply spreading the word. With your help, CEP knows they can make a significant impact and create a future where environmental justice is social justice. Their offices are open Monday–Friday, 9:30 am–5 pm.

More about Community Energy Project:

While supplies last, get a FREE carbon monoxide detector! CEP is working with Portland Housing Bureau to distribute carbon monoxide alarms and educational materials to income-qualified Portland residents. Please email saraj@communityenergyproject.org if you are interested in receiving a free CO detector — a $30 value — for your home.

communityenergyproject.org| 2705 E Burnside St., Suite 112 | 503-284-6827

→ Provide Older Adults With Nutritious Meals and Companionship

Opens in new window MOWP

For over 55 years, Meals on Wheels People has been dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults in the greater Portland area. Every week, they provide more than 25,000 nutritious meals to our aging neighbors, ensuring they have access to the nourishment and social connection they need to thrive. But their work goes beyond meals — it’s about fostering independence, reducing isolation, and creating a stronger, more compassionate community.

Their new community hub on 82nd Avenue will also serve as a resiliency center during emergencies. Portland is known for its commitment to community and compassion, and Meals on Wheels People is proud to be part of that legacy. Whether it’s through volunteering, donating, following and engaging on social media, or simply spreading the word, every action helps ensure that older adults in our city are nourished and cared for.

More about Meals on Wheels People:

The program serves diverse neighborhoods, meeting the unique needs of each individual, including providing culturally specific and medically tailored meals. And every meal comes with a friendly visit or check-in, creating moments of human connection that matter. They also reduce food waste and emphasize local, sustainable sourcing whenever possible. Join them in making Portland a better place — one meal at a time.

mowp.org| 7710 SW 31st Ave | (503) 736-6325

→ Help a Local Nonprofit Reach 200 Volunteers

Ukandu provides vital, free-of-charge programs and comprehensive support to children and families navigating the challenging journey of childhood cancer. Its services are designed to address the diverse needs that arise during this difficult time. In 2026, Ukandu will significantly expand their reach and impact with the opening of a dedicated family resource center in South Portland, just six minutes from Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

This centrally located hub will become a welcoming and accessible space for families to connect, find support, and participate in our programs. It aims to create a supportive community where families can connect with others who understand their experiences, find respite from the daily challenges of treatment, and access the resources they need to thrive.

More about Ukandu:

The reason Ukandu is focusing their efforts on recruiting 200 volunteers is to assist in operating their new building when it opens in 2026!

ukandu.org| 503-276-2178 | 601 SW 2nd Ave., Suite 2300

→ Advocate for Older Adults

Volunteering at the Oregon Long-Term Care Ombudsman means becoming a champion for respect, dignity and care for those who need it, and may not have anyone else who can help them. OLTCO’s volunteer program offers flexible schedules, making it a great way to help residents of assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and adult foster home facilities at your convenience.

More about Oregon Long-Term Care Ombudsman:

Investigates and resolves complaints and advocates for improvement in resident care.

Protects rights, enhances quality of life, improves care, and promotes dignity for all residents living in long-term care facilities.

oltco.org| 800-522-2602