2025 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Drink

Best Bar Drag Show

  • Winner: Darcelle’s
  • Second Place: Peachy Springs Bingo
  • Finalist: The Pharmacy

Best Bar for Mocktails

  • Winner: Holy Ghost
  • Second Place: The Uncanny
  • Finalist: The Pharmacy

Best Bartender

  • Winner: Jens Irish @ Advice Booth & Backyard Social
  • Second Place: Kristina Rust @ Tom’s Bar
  • Finalist: Angie @ DV8

Best Beer Selection on Tap

  • Winner: Loyal Legion
  • Second Place: John’s Marketplace
  • Finalist: Lone Wolf Watering Hole

Best Bloody Mary

  • Winner: Jam on Hawthorne
  • Second Place: Jerry’s Tavern
  • Finalist: Off the Griddle

Best Brewery

  • Winner: Breakside
  • Second Place: Baerlic
  • Finalist: Great Notion

Best Cidery

  • Winner: Bauman’s Cider
  • Second Place: Portland Cider Co.
  • Finalist: Swift Cider

Best Cocktail Bar

  • Winner: Hey Love
  • Second Place: Creepy’s
  • Finalist: Angel Face

Best Coffee

  • Winner: Coava
  • Second Place: Case Study
  • Finalist: Stumptown Coffee

Best Craft Beer Festival

  • Winner: SheBrew
  • Second Place: Oregon Brewers Festival
  • Finalist: Zoo Brew

Best Distillery

  • Winner: Freeland Spirits
  • Second Place: Wild Roots
  • Finalist: Westward Whiskey

Best Dive Bar

  • Winner: Reel M Inn
  • Second Place: Sandy Hut
  • Finalist: Rose & Thistle

Best Happy Hour

  • Winner: Aalto Lounge
  • Second Place: Backyard Social
  • Finalist: Double Barrel Tavern

Best Kombucha

  • Winner: Brew Dr. Kombucha
  • Second Place: Lion Heart Kombucha
  • Finalist: SOMA Kombucha

Best LGBTQIA+ Bar

  • Winner: The Sports Bra
  • Second Place: CC Slaughters
  • Finalist: Doc Marie’s

Best Oregon Wine

  • Winner: Argyle
  • Second Place: Landmass Wines
  • Finalist: Division Winemaking Co.

Best Smoothie/Juice Bar

  • Winner: Harlow
  • Second Place: Kure
  • Finalist: Moberi

Best Spirits Tasting Room

  • Winner: Freeland Spirits
  • Second Place: Straightaway Cocktails
  • Finalist: Aviation Gin

Best Sports Bar

  • Winner: The Sports Bra
  • Second Place: Jerry’s Tavern
  • Finalist: Jackie’s

Best Tea Shop

  • Winner: Smith’s Teamaker
  • Second Place: Tao of Tea
  • Finalist: Portal Tea Co.

Best Urban Winery

  • Winner: Hip Chicks Do Wine
  • Second Place: Erath Winery
  • Finalist: Division Winemaking Co.

Best Wine Bar

  • Winner: Division Wines
  • Second Place: Living Room Wines
  • Finalist: Company

Best Winery

  • Winner: Stoller Winery
  • Second Place: Landmass Wines
  • Finalist: Hip Chicks Do Wine

Best Winery Tasting Experience

  • Winner: Argyle
  • Second Place: Domaine Drouhin
  • Finalist: Archery Summit
