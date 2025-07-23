2025 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Drink

Best Bar Drag Show
- Winner: Darcelle’s
- Second Place: Peachy Springs Bingo
- Finalist: The Pharmacy
Best Bar for Mocktails
- Winner: Holy Ghost
- Second Place: The Uncanny
- Finalist: The Pharmacy
Best Bartender
- Winner: Jens Irish @ Advice Booth & Backyard Social
- Second Place: Kristina Rust @ Tom’s Bar
- Finalist: Angie @ DV8
Best Beer Selection on Tap
- Winner: Loyal Legion
- Second Place: John’s Marketplace
- Finalist: Lone Wolf Watering Hole
Best Bloody Mary
- Winner: Jam on Hawthorne
- Second Place: Jerry’s Tavern
- Finalist: Off the Griddle
Best Brewery
- Winner: Breakside
- Second Place: Baerlic
- Finalist: Great Notion
Best Cidery
- Winner: Bauman’s Cider
- Second Place: Portland Cider Co.
- Finalist: Swift Cider
Best Cocktail Bar
- Winner: Hey Love
- Second Place: Creepy’s
- Finalist: Angel Face
Best Coffee
- Winner: Coava
- Second Place: Case Study
- Finalist: Stumptown Coffee
Best Craft Beer Festival
- Winner: SheBrew
- Second Place: Oregon Brewers Festival
- Finalist: Zoo Brew
Best Distillery
- Winner: Freeland Spirits
- Second Place: Wild Roots
- Finalist: Westward Whiskey
Best Dive Bar
- Winner: Reel M Inn
- Second Place: Sandy Hut
- Finalist: Rose & Thistle
Best Happy Hour
- Winner: Aalto Lounge
- Second Place: Backyard Social
- Finalist: Double Barrel Tavern
Best Kombucha
- Winner: Brew Dr. Kombucha
- Second Place: Lion Heart Kombucha
- Finalist: SOMA Kombucha
Best LGBTQIA+ Bar
- Winner: The Sports Bra
- Second Place: CC Slaughters
- Finalist: Doc Marie’s
Best Oregon Wine
- Winner: Argyle
- Second Place: Landmass Wines
- Finalist: Division Winemaking Co.
Best Smoothie/Juice Bar
- Winner: Harlow
- Second Place: Kure
- Finalist: Moberi
Best Spirits Tasting Room
- Winner: Freeland Spirits
- Second Place: Straightaway Cocktails
- Finalist: Aviation Gin
Best Sports Bar
- Winner: The Sports Bra
- Second Place: Jerry’s Tavern
- Finalist: Jackie’s
Best Tea Shop
- Winner: Smith’s Teamaker
- Second Place: Tao of Tea
- Finalist: Portal Tea Co.
Best Urban Winery
- Winner: Hip Chicks Do Wine
- Second Place: Erath Winery
- Finalist: Division Winemaking Co.
Best Wine Bar
- Winner: Division Wines
- Second Place: Living Room Wines
- Finalist: Company
Best Winery
- Winner: Stoller Winery
- Second Place: Landmass Wines
- Finalist: Hip Chicks Do Wine
Best Winery Tasting Experience
- Winner: Argyle
- Second Place: Domaine Drouhin
- Finalist: Archery Summit