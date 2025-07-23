2025 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Health and Wellness

Best Acupuncture
- Winner: North Portland Wellness Center
- Second Place: The Mend PDX
- Finalist: Weave Wellness
Best Barbershop
- Winner: Rudy’s Barbershop
- Second Place: Cloak and Dagger Barber Co.
- Finalist: Demeanor Hair Studio
Best Chiropractor
- Winner: North Portland Wellness Center
- Second Place: City Chiropractic
- Finalist: Zen Space Wellness
Best Dentist
- Winner: Bling Dental
- Second Place: Timber Dental
- Finalist: Laurelwood Dental
Best Dietitian
- Winner: Cat Larrouy
- Second Place: Nourish Northwest
- Finalist: Berlin Hefley
Best Esthetician
- Winner: Sarah Inloes @ Take It Off
- Second Place: Lauren Cody @ Hand & Stone
- Finalist: Morgan Polk @ Polk Apothecary
Best Fitness Coach
- Winner: Chase Mancia
- Second Place: Grace Bullen
- Finalist: Molly Sparkman
Best Hair Removal
- Winner: Urban Waxx
- Second Place: Dahlia Wax Collective
- Finalist: Bare Beauty
Best Hair Salon
- Winner: Chameleon Salon
- Second Place: Dreamboat Salon
- Finalist: Little Wilma’s
Best Hairstylist
- Winner: Beth Tucker
- Second Place: Heather Navarro
- Finalist: Haircraft by Jo
Best Health Care Clinic
- Winner: Prism Health
- Second Place: Root Whole Body
- Finalist: North Portland Wellness Center
Best Massage
- Winner: Common Ground Wellness Co-op
- Second Place: North Portland Wellness Center
- Finalist: Portland Thai Massage
Best Medical Spa
- Winner: SnatchedPDX
- Second Place: Palace Aesthetics
- Finalist: Fresh Faces Rx
Best Nail Salon
- Winner: Finger Bang
- Second Place: Nail Church
- Finalist: Plumeria
Best Natural or Alternative Medicine Clinic
- Winner: North Portland Wellness Center
- Second Place: National University of Natural Medicine Health Center
- Finalist: Quest Center for Integrative Health
Best Pediatrician
- Winner: Metropolitan Pediatrics
- Second Place: Pediatric Associates of the Northwest – Portland
- Finalist: NW Pediatrics Integrative Medicine
Best Physical Therapy Clinic
- Winner: Bridgetown Physical Therapy
- Second Place: Rose City Physical Therapy
- Finalist: West Portland Physical Therapy
Best Pilates Studio
- Winner: Rhythms PDX
- Second Place: Rose City Fitness
- Finalist: Studio Blue
Best Pole Fitness Studio
- Winner: Pole Portland
- Second Place: The AERO Space
- Finalist: Pole Palace
Best Sound Bath Experience
- Winner: Graham Slick @ Soundbath.co
- Second Place: Harmonic Float
- Finalist: Chumki Chakraborty
Best Spa
- Winner: Knot Springs
- Second Place: CASCADA Thermal Springs + Hotel
- Finalist: The Everett House
Best Spin Studio
- Winner: Revel Indoor Cycling
- Second Place: BurnCycle Indoor Cycling
- Finalist: StarCycle
Best Therapist
- Winner: Sprout Therapy PDX
- Second Place: Family Ties Counseling Center
- Finalist: Empowered Fulfillment Therapy
Best Yoga Studio
- Winner: The People’s Yoga
- Second Place: Firelight Yoga
- Finalist: The Bhakti Yoga Movement Center