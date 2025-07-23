2025 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Health and Wellness

Portland’s best health and wellness businesses, voted by you.

By Promotions
BOP Health & Wellness BOP 2025

Best Acupuncture

  • Winner: North Portland Wellness Center
  • Second Place: The Mend PDX
  • Finalist: Weave Wellness

Best Barbershop

  • Winner: Rudy’s Barbershop
  • Second Place: Cloak and Dagger Barber Co.
  • Finalist: Demeanor Hair Studio

Best Chiropractor

  • Winner: North Portland Wellness Center
  • Second Place: City Chiropractic
  • Finalist: Zen Space Wellness

Best Dentist

  • Winner: Bling Dental
  • Second Place: Timber Dental
  • Finalist: Laurelwood Dental

Best Dietitian

  • Winner: Cat Larrouy
  • Second Place: Nourish Northwest
  • Finalist: Berlin Hefley

Best Esthetician

  • Winner: Sarah Inloes @ Take It Off
  • Second Place: Lauren Cody @ Hand & Stone
  • Finalist: Morgan Polk @ Polk Apothecary

Best Fitness Coach

  • Winner: Chase Mancia
  • Second Place: Grace Bullen
  • Finalist: Molly Sparkman

Best Hair Removal

  • Winner: Urban Waxx
  • Second Place: Dahlia Wax Collective
  • Finalist: Bare Beauty

Best Hair Salon

  • Winner: Chameleon Salon
  • Second Place: Dreamboat Salon
  • Finalist: Little Wilma’s

Best Hairstylist

  • Winner: Beth Tucker
  • Second Place: Heather Navarro
  • Finalist: Haircraft by Jo

Best Health Care Clinic

  • Winner: Prism Health
  • Second Place: Root Whole Body
  • Finalist: North Portland Wellness Center

Best Massage

  • Winner: Common Ground Wellness Co-op
  • Second Place: North Portland Wellness Center
  • Finalist: Portland Thai Massage

Best Medical Spa

  • Winner: SnatchedPDX
  • Second Place: Palace Aesthetics
  • Finalist: Fresh Faces Rx

Best Nail Salon

  • Winner: Finger Bang
  • Second Place: Nail Church
  • Finalist: Plumeria

Best Natural or Alternative Medicine Clinic

  • Winner: North Portland Wellness Center
  • Second Place: National University of Natural Medicine Health Center
  • Finalist: Quest Center for Integrative Health

Best Pediatrician

  • Winner: Metropolitan Pediatrics
  • Second Place: Pediatric Associates of the Northwest – Portland
  • Finalist: NW Pediatrics Integrative Medicine

Best Physical Therapy Clinic

  • Winner: Bridgetown Physical Therapy
  • Second Place: Rose City Physical Therapy
  • Finalist: West Portland Physical Therapy

Best Pilates Studio

  • Winner: Rhythms PDX
  • Second Place: Rose City Fitness
  • Finalist: Studio Blue

Best Pole Fitness Studio

  • Winner: Pole Portland
  • Second Place: The AERO Space
  • Finalist: Pole Palace

Best Sound Bath Experience

  • Winner: Graham Slick @ Soundbath.co
  • Second Place: Harmonic Float
  • Finalist: Chumki Chakraborty

Best Spa

  • Winner: Knot Springs
  • Second Place: CASCADA Thermal Springs + Hotel
  • Finalist: The Everett House

Best Spin Studio

  • Winner: Revel Indoor Cycling
  • Second Place: BurnCycle Indoor Cycling
  • Finalist: StarCycle

Best Therapist

  • Winner: Sprout Therapy PDX
  • Second Place: Family Ties Counseling Center
  • Finalist: Empowered Fulfillment Therapy

Best Yoga Studio

  • Winner: The People’s Yoga
  • Second Place: Firelight Yoga
  • Finalist: The Bhakti Yoga Movement Center
Promotions

Promotions

WW Promotions brings you sponsored posts, events and special projects via Willamette Week.

Willamette Week’s reporting has concrete impacts that change laws, force action from civic leaders, and drive compromised politicians from public office.

Help us dig deeper.

Support