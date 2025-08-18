Northwest Portland Welcomes High-Quality Performance Brand DUER, and a Portland-Perfect Partnership

This story is published in cooperation with Willamette Week and DUER.

If there’s one thing Portlanders value about living in the Pacific Northwest, it’s movement. You’ll catch locals biking to work, hiking through Forest Park before brunch at Screendoor, or simply navigating life with the pleasure of the city’s designated bike routes and pedestrian-only pathways.

Images photographed and owned by William Woodward (William Woodward)

Portlanders aren’t unfamiliar with biking into the office for that first-thing-in-the-morning meeting. But jeans often feel too stiff to be comfortable during the ride, and wearing athletic clothes is a bit too casual for a meeting-heavy day. That’s where DUER lives, between gym wear and traditional streetwear. Known for merging style, comfort, and performance, the Vancouver-based apparel brand has decided Portland will be the home of its newest flagship store.

So what’s DUER’s story? A decade ago, founder Gary Lenett faced a daily dilemma on his bike commute: traditional denim felt too rigid, while gym clothes didn’t cut it for the office. He wanted clothing that was flexible and that would blend in at work. When he couldn’t find what he was looking for, he created a new category—performance denim. Think natural, heritage-inspired fabrics with technical features.

Like, for example, Performance Denim, built with 360° stretch for unrestricted movement and premium cotton with antimicrobial, temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking fibers, Stretch Canvas that is lightweight and flexible for all-day comfort, and gusset to reinforce garments. It also owns its Pakistan-based factory, allowing for ceaseless vertical integration and the use of the best fabric blends that bridge style and function.

“From ultra-lightweight jeans for summer to fleece-infused denim that stands up to the cold, everything we make is built with the realities of the PNW in mind. We’ve also grown beyond denim, blending performance fibers with other natural fabrics like canvas and twill. The goal has always been to make clothes people actually want to live in, pieces that feel as good as they look,” Lenett says.

DUER’s done its research, and knows that Portland’s biking community isn’t just a subculture. Consistently listed as one of the most bike-friendly cities in America, the brand understands it’s part of the city’s DNA, not just a mode of transportation.

Enter DUER’s collaboration with Breadwinner Cycles, a Portland-based small business founded in 2013 and known for building handmade, custom bicycles for devoted cyclists. Arguably the most Portland way to launch a business. Together, DUER and Breadwinner co-created a one-of-a-kind, custom-built city bike—The Vera—designed to turn heads and handle city streets with ease.

The bike pictured is the A-Road, not the Vera, but both cycles are designed to turn heads and handle city streets.

The Vera, Breadwinner’s first new frame in three years, embodies the same philosophy DUER brings to its clothing: stylish, functional, and designed for everyday performance. With a hand-built steel frame for a smooth, responsive ride, The Vera features Shimano’s Q’AUTO automatic drivetrain, offering seamless, intuitive shifting—no batteries, no buttons, just effortless motion. This bike will be showcased Aug. 22 - 24 at the MADE Bike Show in Breadwinner’s booth; stop by and see for yourself!

To mark the occasion, one lucky Portlander will win The Vera, plus a $300 DUER gift card in an Ultimate Commuter Package Giveaway running from August 15 through October 20.

DUER’s Portland flagship, slated to call 820 NW 23rd Ave home, will open with a soft launch in mid-September, followed by a grand opening weekend celebration from October 17 to 19. Expect live music from local artists, complimentary drinks from Portland-based craft partners, and exclusive in-store giveaways.

Images photographed and owned by William Woodward (William Woodward)

Inside, shoppers will find more than just racks of stylish pants and performance shirts. DUER stores are known for a design ethos rooted in exploration, creativity, and movement. The Portland location will reflect the same energy, aiming to be more than just a retail space. It will be a hub for the city’s active lifestyle community.

“Our promise is that our apparel will facilitate experiences and adventures, and we design our stores with that same mindset,” Lenett says. “We want people to walk in and immediately feel the spirit of the brand—that sense of movement, exploration, and possibility.”

Visit their website, check out their Instagram, or stop by the flagship store for their grand opening.