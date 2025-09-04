From The Decemberists to Storm Large, the Oregon Symphony Spotlights Portland Icons

This story is published in cooperation with Willamette Week and Oregon Symphony.

Before the condos, before the Spotify-curated playlists, Portland’s music scene was forged in the chaos: house shows, warehouse gigs, and a city that perceived scrappiness for a badge of honor. It was less about polish and more about the alchemy of a basement jam session that somehow metastasized into legend. The kind of city where you could stumble into a show that may or may not have had a fire exit, and you’d leave convinced you’d witnessed the future of music—or at least the next band whose fans would get banned from Berbati’s Pan (R.I.P.).

Sure, the landscape has shifted—those warehouses are now mixed-use apartments with ground-floor poke bowls, and the Crystal Ballroom feels more like a field trip than a secret—but the DNA is still there: scrappy, collaborative, and relentlessly weird. Which is exactly what the Oregon Symphony is tapping into with Sounds Like Portland, a three-week festival that’s equal parts love letter and family reunion. Think of it as Portland’s musical memory lane, with pit stops at jazz, indie, and rock—all anchored by performers who feel like they’ve been soundtracking the city for decades.

Because this is Portland, we couldn’t resist: we’ve paired each act with a Portland personality you definitely know— one you can already picture in the crowd, or that you might catch a glimpse of in the mirror.

For the Post-Grad Arts Organizer: esperanza spalding

They rent a creaky Victorian just off Alberta, with fairy lights sagging across the porch, and a rescue cat (Mingus) glaring from the windowsill. Always “between nonprofit gigs,” but somehow still at every fundraiser. esperanza spalding is their patron saint: genre-bending, boundary-pushing, music that feels like both a masterclass and a manifesto. If anyone can make jazz feel like the future again, it’s spalding.

For the Bookish Indie Historian: The Decemberists

Lives in a Craftsman with a clawfoot tub and a forever unfinished copy of Moby-Dick. Can recite Portland music lore like scripture (“Actually, Elliott Smith hung out at that bar on Hawthorne…”). For them, The Decemberists are basically local royalty—half indie concert, half history lecture, all singalong catharsis. If they don’t weep during June Hymn, check their pulse.

For the Slabtown Nostalgic: The Dandy Warhols

Still calls condos “that one venue” and loves telling younger friends, “You should’ve been here in ’97.” Somehow always on the afterparty list, even if they don’t know the host. The Dandy Warhols are their forever soundtrack—sleazy, cool, and permanently stuck at 2 a.m. This show isn’t just music; it’s a séance for a Portland that smelled like cigarettes and sounded like feedback.

For the Lo-Fi Dreamer: M. Ward

Basement apartment, twinkle lights (they share a mutual passion with the Bookish Indie Historian and co-eds everywhere), spiral notebooks stacked next to demo tapes recorded “for the texture.” Seen wandering Laurelhurst in corduroys, headphones in, gaze elsewhere. M. Ward is their eternal companion: dreamy, timeless, best consumed under drizzle. His songs feel like poems scrawled in pencil—quiet, but impossible to shake.

** This concert is the first of Oregon Symphony’s performances held at Revolution Hall. You will not want miss this one!

For the Glamorous Local Loyalist: Storm Large (w/ Darrell Grant)

Pearl loft, piano in the living room, fridge stocked with nothing but champagne and cheese purchased from Providore. Owns at least one sequined jacket and insists they’re on Storm’s “shortlist.” Storm Large is Portland distilled: raw, glamorous, larger-than-life, with Darrell Grant adding polish to the fire. If Portland ever needed a headliner for its own mythology, she’d be it.

Yes, Portland has changed. Venues close, restaurants sprout, and the city occasionally feels more like a lifestyle brand than a slipshod arts haven. But music is still the anchor—the thing that keeps Portland weird, wonderful, and unmistakably itself. Sounds Like Portland isn’t just a festival; it’s a collective nostalgia trip and a promise that our city culture still has teeth.

So whether you’re a fairy-light idealist, a Slabtown lifer, or someone who can’t stop pointing out where Satyricon used to be, this is your chance to remember why Portland earned its soundtrack in the first place. Grab a ticket, grab a friend, and lean into the beautiful mess that has always made Portland, well… Portland. Learn more about the series at orsymphony.org/sounds-like-portland-festival.