From the serious diner's perspective, Agnes is at its best with the rich, no-holds-barred French dishes that dot the menu. Among the starters, the modest-sized pig's head croquette ($10) packs a powerful punch, with meaty, chewy porcine cranial pluckings cubed in just-thick-enough breading and deep-fried to a crunchy umber. The decadence of the dish is underscored with its base of sauce gribiche, the classic mustard-kissed cousin to tartar sauce. A generous plate of warm asparagus ($16), each spear fastidiously shaved, appears in a pool of eggy, buttery bearnaise sauce and topped with quick-sautéed morel mushrooms and a scattering of fresh tarragon leaves.