  1. Hunnymilk

1981 W Burnside St., hunnymilk.com

The charmingly twee brunch pop-up is soft-opening its brick-and-mortar location this week, with a prix fixe menu that'll get you a savory dish, a sweet dish and a drink for a flat $22. It'll be another week before the place gets its liquor license and the beverages get boozy, but those fortune-cookie waffles are enough of a vice all on their own.

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

2. Kachinka

720 SE Grand Ave., 503-235-0059, kachkapdx.com

While Kachka has moved to bigger, more refined digs a few blocks away, new sister restaurant Kachinka took over the old hole in the wall. Here, the Russian pop is loud, the doors stay open until midnight every day, and you can order several of Kachka's best dishes at happy-hour prices all night long.

Read full review: While Portland's Kachka Grows Up, Kachinka Gets Rowdy.

(Abby Gordon)
(Abby Gordon)

3. Smallwares

25 N Fremont St., 503-206-6421, smallwarespdx.com

Johanna Ware's pan-fusion playground of zoomingly intense flavors has returned to Northeast Fremont. Along with old favorites like the candied kale and the pork-and-sichuan peppercorn chawanmushi, there's the deceptively complex tuna tataki and a kimchi pancake underlaid with tender bites of octopus.

Read the full review: Johanna Ware Has Resurrected Her Pan-Fusion Playground Smallwares, Right When Portland Dining Needs It Most.

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

4. Akadi

3601 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-477-7138, akadipdx.com

Akadi serves plates from countries throughout West Africa, with a focus on the Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso. Chef-owner Fatou Ouattara's cooking is transportive, thanks to a deft ability to build flavor using smoked vegetable mixes in place of spices as the foundation of many of her dishes.

Read full review: Akadi Broadens Portland's Palate for West African Cuisine

(Emily Stocks)
(Emily Stocks)

5. Holdfast Dining

2131 SE 11th Ave., 503-504-9448, holdfastdining.com

One of Portland's first breakout pop-up restaurants, Holdfast has made a seamless transition to permanence. The $140 ticket includes the prix fixe meal, drinks and tip, which makes it one of the most affordable of Portland's innovative fine-dining destinations. Recent standouts include house-cured salmon roe beneath minuscule threads of smoked salmon; olive oil-poached baby octopus with Castelvetrano olive puree; and a boneless duck confit.

Read full review: Portland's Holdfast Transitions From Pop-Up to Permanence, and Gets Even Better.