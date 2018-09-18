- Hunnymilk
1981 W Burnside St., hunnymilk.com
The charmingly twee brunch pop-up is soft-opening its brick-and-mortar location this week, with a prix fixe menu that'll get you a savory dish, a sweet dish and a drink for a flat $22. It'll be another week before the place gets its liquor license and the beverages get boozy, but those fortune-cookie waffles are enough of a vice all on their own.
2. Kachinka
720 SE Grand Ave., 503-235-0059, kachkapdx.com
While Kachka has moved to bigger, more refined digs a few blocks away, new sister restaurant Kachinka took over the old hole in the wall. Here, the Russian pop is loud, the doors stay open until midnight every day, and you can order several of Kachka's best dishes at happy-hour prices all night long.
Read full review: While Portland's Kachka Grows Up, Kachinka Gets Rowdy.
3. Smallwares
25 N Fremont St., 503-206-6421, smallwarespdx.com
Johanna Ware's pan-fusion playground of zoomingly intense flavors has returned to Northeast Fremont. Along with old favorites like the candied kale and the pork-and-sichuan peppercorn chawanmushi, there's the deceptively complex tuna tataki and a kimchi pancake underlaid with tender bites of octopus.
4. Akadi
3601 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-477-7138, akadipdx.com
Akadi serves plates from countries throughout West Africa, with a focus on the Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso. Chef-owner Fatou Ouattara's cooking is transportive, thanks to a deft ability to build flavor using smoked vegetable mixes in place of spices as the foundation of many of her dishes.
Read full review: Akadi Broadens Portland's Palate for West African Cuisine
5. Holdfast Dining
2131 SE 11th Ave., 503-504-9448, holdfastdining.com
One of Portland's first breakout pop-up restaurants, Holdfast has made a seamless transition to permanence. The $140 ticket includes the prix fixe meal, drinks and tip, which makes it one of the most affordable of Portland's innovative fine-dining destinations. Recent standouts include house-cured salmon roe beneath minuscule threads of smoked salmon; olive oil-poached baby octopus with Castelvetrano olive puree; and a boneless duck confit.
