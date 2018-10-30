Ranch Pizza sounds like the punch line to an online quiz: "Things Only Flyover State Kids Will Understand." I get it. I don't like dill, so it's not for me, but if I were going to dunk pizza in ranch dressing, this would be the place. The crust is thick but not chewy, so it holds up well under the homemade ranch. Peppers on several of the options add a nice spice and a tiny kick. Sauce is more important here than veggies and meats, but that hasn't meant skimping on the quality. The sauce balances sweet and garlic with tomato nicely. Any more delicate and it would risk being drowned out by the ranch, but it is also very good on its own.