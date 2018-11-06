Blue Star Donuts is handing out free doughnuts on Friday.
The complimentary treats are to celebrate the Southeast Portland store's short move from its Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard location to 3325 SE Division St.
Katie Poppe, owner and CEO of Blue Star, says the move is due to need for a bigger space. "The neighborhood has been so good to us," she said in a statement. "and we're excited to be moving just a few blocks away to Division Street."
Doughnut-seekers can cash in their free treat from 3 pm until supplies last.
Popular Hawthorne food cart, Fried Egg I'm in Love, is slated to take over the former Blue Star store front. It will be the cart's first transition to a brick-and-mortar location.
