In the South, fish fries are for summer, but you can taste the fellowship of that culinary tradition all year long at Acadia. Though often derided as an inferior species, I've always been drawn to the slight earthy musk of catfish. Caught wild in Louisiana, Acadia's flaky fillets ($18) are coated in cornmeal and come lounging in a corn maque choux so colorful, it looks as though strands of Mardi Gras beads have exploded on the plate. But the star on the menu is the crawfish étouffée with soft-shell blue crab ($28). The chocolate dark roux is as bold and creamy as any meaty pan-drippings gravy while the fried crustacean, belly up with legs dangling wide, has delicate flesh best dipped in a zippy jalapeño tartar.