The new Kerns restaurant from ridiculously beloved torta cart Güero is pretty much a poster child for how to do everything right. Güero still serves those mammoth carnitas and pollo pibil tortas ($11 each), which come on telera bread slathered with lime-chili mayo and laden with fresh avocado, lettuce and pink pickled onions. The bright space distills the cart's sunny essence with very little fat, and a mezcal-happy cocktail list makes the place buzz. The owners have also thrown in some new dishes, and the best is their desayuno torta ($11) in a hoagie-style bolillo bun with eggs and a fried cheese slice bolstering beef slow-braised to a salty perfection.