If we had to anoint one superstar of new food cart pod Hawthorne Aslyum, it'd be this ascendant barbecue cart. Bark City gets by with a wonderfully tender and smoky brisket that should be everyone's excuse for playing hooky from work and showing up right when it opens. Load up on one of the many house sauces at the pickup window, and cap it all off with a rich and creamy banana pudding milkshake, which features crumbled Nilla Wafers and a hunk of caramelized sugar poking out the top.