We did a staff tasting of all our dishes...we finally had a moment to be able to take a moment and reflect on what we just did. We opened a restaurant! We are constantly working to be better everyday and constantly working on refining all aspects of the restaurant. The food is a major focus, of course, but we are always pushing forward firing on all cylinders, to be able to provide the best possible dining experience at the best of our capabilities. We can't be thankful enough for the outpouring support from the community and keeping us packed every night.....we ♥️ you all.