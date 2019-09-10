The ground-floor restaurant inside The Hoxton is getting a reboot.
Starting today—just in time for Feast-week festivities—Lovely Rita opens inside the Old Town boutique hotel, replacing La Neta, replacing La Neta, which had debuted in the same space a little under a year ago.
Former Chalino chef and Momofuku alum Johnny Leach will remain in his executive position, but the menu has been redesigned—gone is much of the upscale Mexican fare in order to make way for Pacific Northwest-influenced bistro food, including grain bowls, a Dungeness crab sandwich and Kusshi oysters with melon mignonette.
Expect items to change with the seasons, as reflected in opening dishes like an heirloom tomato and end-of-summer bean salads. The in-house bakery will provide a daily supply of fresh bread and pastries.
The restaurant, operated by the hospitality group behind Ava Gene's and Tusk, will also have more sofas and chairs as well as grab-and-go counter service to reinforce an easy-going vibe. You can also find Leach's taqueria, Tope, on the top floor of The Hoxton as well as American-Chinese food in the speakeasy-like basement bar, both of which remain unchanged as La Neta is revamped.
Lovely Rita's breakfast, lunch and dinner service begins Tuesday, Sept. 10.
