The restaurant, operated by the hospitality group behind Ava Gene's and Tusk, will also have more sofas and chairs as well as grab-and-go counter service to reinforce an easy-going vibe. You can also find Leach's taqueria, Tope, on the top floor of The Hoxton as well as American-Chinese food in the speakeasy-like basement bar, both of which remain unchanged as La Neta is revamped.