The right side of the menu features what Craft refers to as a "burger lab," which starts with a 4-ounce smash burger ($11 for one patty, $14 for two, $17 for three) that contains an entire spectrum of fatty flavors and a crispy, charred exterior, minus the gut-busting girth. If you're looking for something heftier, the plentiful add-ons empower you to build it yourself. Light flourishes like pesto, onion crisps and CBD olive oil run just $1 each, while more significant indulgences, such as brisket, shrimp and smoked chicken, are priced at $3. The house beer, a CBD-infused IPA co-created by Coalition Brewing, runs $10, which is pretty steep, but no one drinks in a hotel lobby expecting a deal.