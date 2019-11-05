On June 3, Gado Gado opened in its permanent space in the Hollywood District. The décor is a flurry of color, kitsch and giddily mismatched artifacts from around the globe. The walls feature a hand-painted pattern of prawns and crabs intersected by teal lattice, and a portrait of Oma hangs on the wall near the corridor that leads to the unicorn-themed bathrooms. Though only a few dishes from the pop-up era remain on the menu, it's clear to diners that the pleasure at Gado Gado is to be derived from adventurousness rather than familiarity. Anyone who enjoys clams is bound to love the Coca Cola bivalves ($20), regardless of how odd that sounds on paper, and the whole, wok-fried Dungeness crab ($60)—a throwback to the Pisha-Dufflys' salad days in New England, complete with egg yolk butter sauce, Sichuan chile and cheung fun rice noodle rolls—is a luxury item that completely ignores any culinary genre lines that Indonesian food has little use for to begin with.