Head chef Doug Adams elevates a primitive method of cooking into high art. The meat, which diners can stuff into a warm flour tortilla and heap with fixings like housemade guacamole and tomatillo sauce, comes presented next to a curved bone as long as a man's forearm. You can tell the protein has been in the belly of a smoker for hours, because slicing through it is like plunging a spoon into warm butter. ANDI PREWITT.