Afuri, the Japanese ramen chain that first entered the American market four years ago with a spot in Southeast Portland, is coming to Slabtown.
Building permits show that the franchise is opening a new location inside the Carson Apartments at 2121 NW Savier St. Liz Allan, project manager for Afuri USA, confirmed the opening to WW.
It'll be the chain's fourth Portland-area location. Including its original izakaya at 923 SE 7th Ave. and outpost in Old Town, a third restaurant is opening in Beaverton next month.
There is no projected date for the opening of the Slabtown location, but Allan says the restaurant will have an open kitchen and "ramen lab" and will host pop-ups from other noodle shops.
Afuri—which, in addition to its soup, is also known for its dumplings, side plates and cocktails—joins a block that just welcomed a second location of Chinese favorite XLB, chicken spot Mama Bird and vegetarian-focused "reverse steakhouse" G-Love.
The Oregonian reports that the first westside location of ice cream shop Fifty Licks will also be opening inside the Carson building in April.
Comments