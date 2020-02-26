1. Sari Ramyun
2713 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-841-5149.
Typically, the phrase "ramyun" refers in Korea to instant noodles, the peninsular answer to Top Ramen. But chef Tommy Shin's new stall in the Zipper food court specializes in a chicken noodle soup—well, technically chicken and beef broth, with melt-in-your-mouth brisket slices floating on top. This is a heretical opinion, given the proximity of Basilisk, but Sari makes the best chicken in the Zipper.
2. Masia
601 SW 11th Ave., 503-595-1234.
Tapas spot Ataula has been one of Northwest Portland's slightly off-the-radar gems for years now, but chef Jose Chesa's new project has a significantly higher profile: a Spanish restaurant inside downtown's Hyatt Centric hotel. Masia got up and running on Valentine's Day, serving flautas, patatas bravas and churros in a sleek space at once rural and thoroughly modern.
3. Campana at Grand Army Tavern
901 NE Oneonta St., 503-841-6195, campanapdx.com.
A meal at the 5-month-old "trattoria within a tavern" feels like falling through a wormhole and landing in a classic New York red-sauce joint. Campana makes the ordering easy by offering a three-course road map—salad, pasta and a dessert—for $37. And while it may sound too ambitious for your stomach, you really should spring for at least one of the sides. If nothing else, the rugged, spongy campagnolo bread will help you wipe your dish clean of any remaining sauce.
4. Hapa PDX Ramen and Whiskey
3848 SE Gladstone St., 503-376-9246, hapapdx.us.
Lots of food carts make the leap to brick-and-mortar. But rarely is the effect quite so sexy as it is at Hapa. The soup here is a blend of two beloved cuisines: In the "G-Special" ramen, you'll recognize elements of a Hawaiian plate lunch and a Tokyo ramen. But this is very much an izakaya, and drinks are as much the attraction as the soup: The ginger ale-sake highball is worth traveling across town for.
5. Flying Fish Co.
3004 E Burnside St., flyingfishportland.com.
Lyf Gildersleeve has officially leveled up. His Flying Fish Co. has grown from an eight-seat oyster bar inside Providore Fine Foods to a full-blown restaurant, with a menu featuring fresh finned catches fried with chips, tucked into sandwiches and lounging in stew. You can even order Gildersleeve's family recipe for smoked salmon.
