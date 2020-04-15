As a progressive home cook and working professional chef, having as many vehicles in the pantry to help incorporate full-spectrum cannabis into the daily diet has become another mission of mine. The chamomile cannabis vinegar used in this pickled egg recipe is one such example.
When eating eggs, I choose only pasture-raised farm eggs from happy hens—they are richer in vitamin A, vitamin E and omega 3s. Over many years of living on a farm and raising chickens, I strongly believe when the chickens are allowed to roam free on the range and eat insects and plants around the barnyard and farm, they produce a more nutrient-dense egg versus the commercially produced conventional eggs that are standard on grocery store shelves.
Personally, my favorite are brown eggs from Rhode Island reds and blue-green eggs laid by Araucanas and Ameraucanas. Remember that the color of an eggshell doesn't mean that one is healthier than the other—the different colors and shades are from the many different chicken breeds out there. Both brown, white and even blue-green eggs are all equally as healthy.
For pickling, I quickly choose turmeric. It is a close relative of ginger and a great source of curcumin, which is a known anti-inflammatory. It also has the ability to keep blood sugar levels steady, and it is used to help treat type 2 diabetes. The warm floral chamomile cannabis vinegar used to pickle the eggs will impart slight nuances of honey, cider apples and chamomile. Both chamomile and cannabis contain the terpene bisabolol, which is known to have antifungal, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-irritant and analgesic properties.
Considering all those health benefits, these pickled, pasture-raised farm eggs will definitely help with an overall healthy diet that includes full-spectrum cannabis. They are a great addition to any tabletop, anytime of year.
Chamomile + Turmeric Pickled Li’l Devils
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 8 minutes
Yield: 24 eggs.
Total THC/CBD: Depends on products used.
INGREDIENTS
For the pickling liquid:
- 1 cup chamomile- and cannabis-infused vinegar
- 1 cup rice wine vinegar
- ½ cup water
- 2 fresh turmeric fingers, chopped fine
- 2 tablespoons dry turmeric
- ½ teaspoon fennel seeds
- ¼ teaspoon mustard seeds
- ¼ teaspoon celery seeds
- ¼ teaspoon wild fennel pollen
- 1 tablespoon Jacobsen sea salt
- ¼ cup organic cane sugar
- 1 teaspoon cracked black peppercorns
- 3 sprigs fresh lemon thyme
- 2 drops True Terpenes limonene
- 12 hard-boiled, pasture-raised farm eggs, peeled
For the stuffing:
- 1 drop True Terpenes myrcene
- 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
- ¼ cup mayonnaise (more if needed)
- 8 drops Fairwinds THC Sriracha Tincture
- Yolks from the above eggs
For the ham powder:
- ¾ ounce country ham steak
- 1 to 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons chopped chives and chive flowers
1. In a saucepan over medium heat, add the first 13 ingredients and simmer until sugar is dissolved, 5 or 6 minutes. Remove from heat, let cool for 15 minutes and add the limonene. Mix well. Add this mixture and the peeled eggs to a plastic container and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
2. Remove eggs from pickling liquid and pat dry. Cut in half and remove yolks, and place in a stainless steel bowl. Add remaining stuffing ingredients to the bowl and mix thoroughly.
3. Fill each egg half with your desired amount of stuffing.
4. To make the ham powder, place ham steak on a lined sheet pan. Bake in 200 degree oven for 3 to 4 hours, checking occasionally. The idea is to dry the ham steak out without browning or burning. When the ham steak is sufficiently dry, remove from the oven and set on the counter to cool. Break the ham steak into little pieces to check moisture level. If sufficiently dry, place in a coffee grinder and grind to a fine powder. Place the powder in a small mixing bowl and add enough salt to keep it dry, 1 teaspoon or more. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.
5. Sprinkle the top of each egg with ham powder and chopped chives.
Chef Sebastian Carosi is a farm-raised, Portland culinary professional with more than 25 years in the restaurant and hospitality industry who has been cooking with cannabis since the mid-'90s. He shares most of his terpene-fortified recipes on Instagram.
Comments