A North Portland barbecue spot appears to have been vandalized in the name of animal rights.
Cliff Allen, owner of the People's Pig on North Williams Ave., says employees arrived on Sunday to find three windows shattered and another spray-painted with the "veganarchy" symbol associated with the militant animal liberation movement. The building was also tagged with the phrase "End Speciesism."
The business, which opened in 2015 and is known for its smoked meats, has been closed since the state shut down bars and restaurant across Oregon in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it has been offering meals for takeout and delivery.
Allen says this is the first time he's faced backlash from hardcore vegans, though he's often asked if he's ever been threatened.
"More people complain about the smoke than eating meat," Allen says.
Allen describes it as a "non-event" and says he "didn't lose a minute of business." He painted over the graffiti and boarded up the windows, and says he probably won't replace them until they're allowed to reopen to dine-in customers.
He's yet to file a police report.
Comments