“Since I bought my first bottle of Bobbie’s Boat Sauce in December 2018, I have never been without at least two bottles in my house. It comes in two varieties, Classic and Hot, and I keep both in stock in my condiment-crammed cabinets. I sincerely believe that, in time, Boat Sauce will join ketchup, mustard, mayo and Sriracha as the next fundamental condiment that everyone has and uses regularly. It is hard to describe in any other way except for ‘deeply umami,’ and I use it on everything from eggs to pizza. Best of all, it’s made right here in Portland.” —Bill Oakley, fast food blogger

