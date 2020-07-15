On the one hand, over the last year and a half, Portland has overloaded with options for fried chicken. On the other hand, can you ever really have too much fried chicken? And then, on the third hand, the city's latest chicken shack is courtesy of Doug Adams, the Top Chef alum behind Texas barbecue haven Bullard, one of the best new restaurants of 2019. Adams recently opened the casual, family-friendly Holler for takeout, and while we haven't had a chance to sample the birds yet, we're confident offering a blind recommendation. And anyway, Adams and co-owner Jen Quist aren't exactly launching from scratch here. They spent the last four months testing the takeout model at Bullard, with meal boxes that have included the exact fried chicken churned out here.