That's especially true in the summer. So Boxer's Sellwood location became another Baes, while Camden asked Peterson to join him and Suh on something fishy. Peterson had already done seafood with RingSide's Fish House at Fox Tower, which closed in 2018, while Camden knew a lot about fast-casual hits and misses. Given the scale of RingSide's operation, Peterson could get some wholesale deals on Pacific Northwest proteins, while Camden's contacts at the delivery apps—Rock Paper Fish's website only links to Caviar and Door Dash—suggested there was a hole in the market for fish and chips, which were doing surprisingly well in Seattle.