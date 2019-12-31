The menu is generous but not so overloaded with options that first-timers are paralyzed by the process of ordering. Prices are respectable (ranging from $8 for two-piece dark meat to a whole bird for $32), the sides are familiar, and there are a chicken sandwich ($10) and three-piece tenders meal ($10) for easier eating. It's also fast: On each visit, our not-insignificant orders arrived at the table within about five minutes each time, even during the lunch rush.