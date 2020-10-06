Going from Paris to Portland may seem an odd career move for a chef. But for John Denison, it made perfect sense. Having started his career at St. Jack before bouncing around some of Europe's finest kitchens, he's back at Aaron Barnett's other French-inspired restaurant, moving the menu in an even more Gallic direction. Denison's tour de force? An ultra-rustic pâté en croûte, a mixture of ground pork and other ingredients cloaked in pastry, baked, then chilled and sliced for service. For all its seeming simplicity, it is a three- to four-day production.