This is not your average roast beef from the supermarket deli case. It's a prime, whole top sirloin that Miriello seasons as if it were a Texas brisket. "You just salt the living shit of it," he says. Miriello then follows with a marinade of rosemary thyme, parsley, garlic, chile flake, lots of black pepper and more salt. It sits for 24 hours, then gets trussed, seared and roasted at low temperature "until it's blood rare in the center," Miriello says. After cooling overnight, it's thinly sliced "like you can see your face through it."