1. República
721 NW 9th Ave., 951-206-8237, @republicapdx. 11 am-3 pm and 4-8 pm daily.
República is a casual yet ambitious place built around guisados—the stewed fillings that go in tortas and tortillas—and corn masa. It also has a not-so-secret weapon in tortilla maker Doña Chapis, who does her own quesadilla pop-ups several days a week.
2. Kemuri Hot Dogs
Afuri, the celebrated Japanese ramen chain, has started a delivery-only "ghost kitchen" focused on hot dogs. These aren't typical ballpark franks, though. At Kemuri, the dogs are cooked over charcoal and include fixings such as kimchi, spicy ground pork, tonkatsu sauce and kizami nori, or shredded seaweed. It will deliver in Portland beginning Dec. 4.
3. Fills Donuts
1237 SW Washington St., 503-477-5994. 8 am-2 pm Wednesday-Sunday.
If you thought Portland didn't need another doughnut maker, this one introduces a new style to the culinary scene: the Berliner, traditional German pastries with no center hole and a filling of fruit, chocolate or custard.
4. Cooperativa
1250 NW 9th Ave., 971-275-2762, cooperativapdx.com. 7 am-8 pm Tuesday-Saturday.
Cooperativa is perfectly suited to our current takeout, cook-at-home reality—it's a grocery store, a coffee shop, an ice cream place, a sandwich shop, a bar, a restaurant and a pizzeria, infused with the vibe and flavors of Bologna, Florence, Rome and the Italian "slow food" movement.
5. First Street Dining Commons
Southwest 1st Street between Watson and Washington avenues, downtownbeaverton.org/blog/dining-commons. 7 am-8 pm daily.
Beaverton has been quietly amassing a collection of the Rose City's best spinoff restaurants in the heart of its Old Town. At the outdoor dining hall, you can get the unfettered thrill of plate-hopping some of Portland's best spinoff restaurants—Ex Novo Brewing, Big's Chicken, Top Burmese, and lauded ramen spot Afuri Izakaya.
