“When we closed our doors in March 2020 we never thought it would be the beginning of the end,” the post read. “We went through the motions, did to-go and gave it our all and we tried really hard to make it work under any circumstances while keeping our staff, community and ourselves safe. On top of so many things that continued to happen behind the scenes; but ultimately is just not an operation we can continue to sustain any longer and we haven’t been able to find a path to move forward that makes sense.”