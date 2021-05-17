1. Jerry’s Pizza
3237 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-239-9208, instagram.com/jerryspizzapdx. 4-9 pm Monday-Thursday.
In just under a year, Jerry Benedetto has gone from tinkering with recipes for Chicago-style tavern pizza in his home kitchen to opening one of Portland fooderati’s most anticipated new restaurants. Now slinging pies inside the Bear Paw Inn in the Brooklyn neighborhood, he offers the stuff of fond Midwestern memories: a thin, crispy crust in square-cut slices, preferably with sausage and hot giardiniera.
2. Sweet Lorraine’s
1331 N Killingsworth St., sweetlorraineslatkes.squarespace.com. 11:30 am-3:30 pm Monday-Tuesday, noon-8 pm Thursday-Sunday.
It’s Hanukkah year-round at Killingsworth Station—or, at least, a reasonable facsimile of the Lower East Side of New York. The cart pod is where Aaron Tomasko and Rachel Brashear are serving voluptuous potato pancakes, as well as knishes, kugel, kasha varnishkes and East Coast sweets. The crispy, pillowy latkes are fried to order and come with the traditional accompaniment of sour cream and applesauce.
3. Momo Master
1533 NE Alberta St. 11 am-9 pm daily.
Regulars at Alberta’s Bantu Island pod have an appetizing new option: the Momo Master. To try all of the titular Himalayan dumplings, get the “Plattery,” a sampler of the three styles the cart offers. The veggie dumplings made with Impossible Burger aren’t to be missed—generously packed into chewy dough folded like a fishtail, their sweet curry edge waits to be cut with the bright sesame oil tomato chutney that comes with it.
4. Papi Sal’s
3612 SE 82nd Ave., papisalfoodcart.com. 4-8 pm Wednesday, 1-7 pm Thursday, noon-7 pm Friday, noon-8 pm Saturday, 11 am-7 pm Sunday.
Papi Sal’s is the must-try jawn at one of Portland’s biggest, newest food cart jawns. Its signature item? The Jawn. It’s pulled lechon, slow-cooked in sweetish barbecue sauce, with toppings that nod to both Philadelphia’s Italian-style roast pork (sharp provolone, “long hot” peppers) and Puerto Rican cuisine (sofrito mayo, sazón on the long hots, chicharrones). The real star, though, may be the sesame sandwich rolls, which owner John Hatch bakes daily in the truck.
5. Screen Door Pearl
1131 NW Couch St., screendoorrestaurant.com. 9 am-8 pm daily.
After a yearlong delay, the first westside location of Southeast Portland brunch staple Screen Door is finally open. In addition to possibly (hopefully) alleviating one of Portland’s most famously packed waitlists, the new, larger kitchen allows for an expanded menu—which includes serving its famous chicken and waffles all day, rather than just during brunch and lunch.
