1. Jerry’s Pizza

3237 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-239-9208, instagram.com/jerryspizzapdx. 4-9 pm Monday-Thursday.

In just under a year, Jerry Benedetto has gone from tinkering with recipes for Chicago-style tavern pizza in his home kitchen to opening one of Portland fooderati’s most anticipated new restaurants. Now slinging pies inside the Bear Paw Inn in the Brooklyn neighborhood, he offers the stuff of fond Midwestern memories: a thin, crispy crust in square-cut slices, preferably with sausage and hot giardiniera.

Read more: This Chicago Transplant Started Quarantine Learning to Make the Pizza of His Youth. Now He’s Filling Orders.

2. Sweet Lorraine’s

1331 N Killingsworth St., sweetlorraineslatkes.squarespace.com. 11:30 am-3:30 pm Monday-Tuesday, noon-8 pm Thursday-Sunday.

It’s Hanukkah year-round at Killingsworth Station—or, at least, a reasonable facsimile of the Lower East Side of New York. The cart pod is where Aaron Tomasko and Rachel Brashear are serving voluptuous potato pancakes, as well as knishes, kugel, kasha varnishkes and East Coast sweets. The crispy, pillowy latkes are fried to order and come with the traditional accompaniment of sour cream and applesauce.

Read more: If You’re Missing New York—and/or Your Jewish Grandmother—Sweet Lorraine’s Will Fill the Latke-Shaped Hole in Your Heart.

3. Momo Master

1533 NE Alberta St. 11 am-9 pm daily.

Regulars at Alberta’s Bantu Island pod have an appetizing new option: the Momo Master. To try all of the titular Himalayan dumplings, get the “Plattery,” a sampler of the three styles the cart offers. The veggie dumplings made with Impossible Burger aren’t to be missed—generously packed into chewy dough folded like a fishtail, their sweet curry edge waits to be cut with the bright sesame oil tomato chutney that comes with it.

Read more: You Can Get Himalayan Dumplings and Gluten-Free Chicken Wings at the Bantu Island Pod on Alberta.

4. Papi Sal’s

3612 SE 82nd Ave., papisalfoodcart.com. 4-8 pm Wednesday, 1-7 pm Thursday, noon-7 pm Friday, noon-8 pm Saturday, 11 am-7 pm Sunday.

Papi Sal’s is the must-try jawn at one of Portland’s biggest, newest food cart jawns. Its signature item? The Jawn. It’s pulled lechon, slow-cooked in sweetish barbecue sauce, with toppings that nod to both Philadelphia’s Italian-style roast pork (sharp provolone, “long hot” peppers) and Puerto Rican cuisine (sofrito mayo, sazón on the long hots, chicharrones). The real star, though, may be the sesame sandwich rolls, which owner John Hatch bakes daily in the truck.

Read more: Papi Sal’s Philly-Meets-Puerto Rican Fusion Is the Highlight of One of Portland’s Newest, Biggest Cart Pods.

5. Screen Door Pearl

1131 NW Couch St., screendoorrestaurant.com. 9 am-8 pm daily.

After a yearlong delay, the first westside location of Southeast Portland brunch staple Screen Door is finally open. In addition to possibly (hopefully) alleviating one of Portland’s most famously packed waitlists, the new, larger kitchen allows for an expanded menu—which includes serving its famous chicken and waffles all day, rather than just during brunch and lunch.

Read more: After a Yearlong Delay, Portland Brunch Destination Screen Door’s Pearl Location Is Opening Next Week.