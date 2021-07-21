This week, the Turner-based business announced plans to open three restaurants in Portland’s suburbs, starting with a Lake Oswego location on State Street that should begin operations this winter. In addition to Willamette Valley Vineyards’ wines, guests can expect Northwest-style cuisine, a trellis patio equipped with a fire pit, and a private dining room for events tucked away in a wine cellar. And for anyone who needs to release their inner Dionysus, you’ll be able to rent your own little wine locker right on the premises.