The Former Bar King Space Will Reopen as an Events Venue Called House of Tasty

There’s yet another sign of hope in the local restaurant industry that a post-pandemic future is within reach: The large, revelrous dinner party is ready to make a comeback.

The Tasty restaurant group announced this week it is turning the former Bar King/Trifecta location at 726 SE 6th Ave. into an event space called House of Tasty. It will be available for both private rentals as well as ticketed dinners open to the public.

After getting a bit of a remodel, the building now has a variety of layout options that can accommodate up to 90 guests seated or 125 standing. However, more intimate seating arrangements for smaller gatherings can also be arranged.

House of Tasty Trent Finlay Photography.

Partners Faye Crosswhite and Michael Kessler—former employees of the Toro Bravo Restaurant Group who purchased the rights to the brand—spearheaded this addition to the Tasty family with the assistance of a former colleague, Katie Grosz. She used to work with the pair at Northwest Glisan Street private dining venue Plaza del Toro, which shuttered in July 2020.

“Mike and I worked together for the first time at Plaza,” Crosswhite stated in a press release, “so we’ve always felt like an event space was a natural progression after we reopened Tasty. Katie was really the missing puzzle piece. When we got the opportunity to bring her on board, it was kind of a no-brainer.”

Crosswhite will head operations as general manager, Grosz will step into the role of event and sales director, and Kessler will helm the kitchen as executive chef.

Kessler says she plans to allow her travels to inspire the space’s menus, while also offering beloved Tasty dishes like patatas bravas, hush puppies and tableside-carved prime rib. Partner and pastry chef Katherine Benvenuti, who ran the Bakery at Bar King, will oversee the dessert and bread programs, making sure the industrial-sized in-house ovens are put to work.

House of Tasty is scheduled to open as early as March.

House of Tasty Trent Finlay Photography.